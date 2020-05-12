Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrofac Clinches More North Sea Work with BP

May 12, 2020

UK-based oilfield services company Petrofac has been awarded a three-year extension to a maintenance contract and a new four-year metering contract with the oil major BP.

Petrofac said Tuesday that the metering services contract included on and offshore consulting and support services.

Under the terms of the maintenance agreement, Petrofac will continue to provide campaign inspection and maintenance services on BP's North Sea assets. The oilfield services company did not provide financial details of the contracts with BP.

To remind, Petrofac last week said it had been awarded two three-year renewals in the UK, worth a combined total of more than US$100 million, with unnamed clients.

