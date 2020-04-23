Repsol Sinopec Increases Petrofac's North Sea Workload

The UK-based oilfield services firm Petrofac has won more work from Repsol Sinopec Resources UK for offshore maintenance operations on oil platforms in the UK North Sea.

Petrofac said Thursday it was preparing to extend its provision of operations and maintenance services to Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Ltd, following enhancement to its existing contract.

Under the terms of its current agreement, Petrofac will provide operations and maintenance support across six additional Repsol Sinopec assets.

"Around 200 individuals supporting the Claymore, Tartan, Clyde, Montrose, Arbroath, and Bleo Holm assets will transfer to Petrofac, following a period of transition," Petrofac said.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to Petrofac seeking more info on the terms of the deal, and the transfer of "200 individuals," mentioned in the statement.

A Petrofac spokesperson said: "The expansion was awarded under an existing 2-year contract. The 200 people transferring from Petrofac, currently work with Worley."

Petrofac already supports six of Repsol Sinopec’s UK assets under this contract. It also provides engineering support services as a tier 1 contractor for brownfield modifications and projects across the operator’s North Sea portfolio.

The oilfield services company earlier this month said it was planning staff reductions and furloughing as part of its action to save cash in response to low oil prices and COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it would reduce personnel by c.20% and furlough staff in anticipation of a reduction in activity levels. At the end of 2019, Petrofac had 11500 employees. The 20 percent reduction means around 2300 people will be laid off.