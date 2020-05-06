Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrofac Wins $100M+ in UK Contract Renewals

May 6, 2020

For Illustration - Image by Danial / AdobeStock
For Illustration - Image by Danial / AdobeStock

UK-based oilfield services company Petrofac has said that its Engineering & Production Services business (EPS) has been awarded two three-year renewals in the UK, worth a combined total of more than US$100 million. 

Both awards come with options to extend beyond the initial term, Petrofac said, without providing details on the identity of the clients.

Petrofac said that the awards, gained under a competitive tender process with an international oil company, involve the provision of Duty Holder support services for an offshore support vessel, and Operations and Maintenance services for an oil and gas development project and gas terminal.

Energy Vessels Activity Europe UKCS

