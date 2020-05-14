MRE to Support SeaMade Offshore Wind Farm Turbine Commissioning

Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) has signed a contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the SeaMade Offshore Wind Farm, under which MRE will provide temporary power provision during the turbine commissioning phase.

Located in the North Sea, around 50 km off the coast of Belgium, the SeaMade project will comprise of 58 Siemens Gamesa SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines, giving a total capacity of 487 MW.

MRE Business Director Toby Mead said: “Following several successful European temporary power provision projects over the recent past, we are looking forward to once again working with Siemens Gamesa; it’s a combination that works.”

MRE back in January signed a contract with Ørsted for temporary power provision during the turbine commissioning phase at the Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands.