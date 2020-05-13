MacGregor's Gangways and Cranes for Edda Wind SOVs

Cargotec's MacGregor has secured orders to equip Edda Wind's new offshore wind service vessels, ordered from Spanish shipyards.

Two of the equipment packages were awarded by the shipbuilder Astilleros Gondán in Asturias for Edda Wind's Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV), the first of which will enter into a firm charter period of 11 years starting Q1 2022.

Each of these vessels will be equipped with a Horizon all-electric walk-to-work gangway, including the largest integrated passenger lift ever fitted to a wind service vessel, which is interconnected to a Colibri 5 tonne 3D motion compensated crane, MacGregor said.

"This further increases logistics support by allowing a single operator to seamlessly change between crane and gangway operation from a centralized control station on the vessel's bridge," MacGregor added.

Egil Arne Skare, Chief Project Officer in Østensjø Rederi, a parent company od Edda Wind, said: "Østensjø Rederi is committed to continuously advancing the development of environmentally sustainable technologies, and MacGregor's energy-efficient equipment will contribute to improving the overall efficiency of Edda Wind's newbuildings."

The other two equipment packages were awarded by Astilleros Balenciaga who are building Edda Wind's second-generation Service Operation Vessels (SOV), which are also prepared for zero-emission hydrogen fuel.

The first of the two vessels will enter into service on a 15-year charter agreement in Q2 2022, and will also be equipped with a Horizon all-electric walk-to-work gangway system and 3 tonne Colibri 3D motion compensated crane, MacGregor said.

Although smaller than their CSOV sister vessels, the SOV's will have access heights of up to 34m above the sea surface due to the novel design of the Horizon walk-to-work system, specifically tailored to Edda Wind's requirements. These vessels will also benefit from the additional efficiency provided by the centralized control station being located near the Dynamic Positioning Operator’s (DPO) position on the bridge, MacGregor said.

"MacGregor is delighted to have been selected to supply critical equipment to the Edda Wind newbuildings,” says Leif Byström, Head of the Offshore Solutions Division. “We now have a total of six walk-to-work systems and five 3D compensated cranes under various stages of completion, validating our commitment to renewable energy and to providing enhanced solutions and services to our customers through the combination of MacGregor and TTS capabilities."

The CSOVs are 88.3 meters and the SOVs 82.4 meters in length. All units will be equipped with high standard cabins and common areas where the CSOVs can accommodate up to 120 persons and the SOVs 60 persons in total.

Edda Wind has signed a construction contract for two CSOVs at Astilleros Gondán and a construction contract for two SOVs at Astilleros Balenciaga.















