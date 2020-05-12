Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TechnipFMC's Vessel Breaks Record Offshore Norway

May 12, 2020

Technip's Deep Energy vessel - Credit: TechnipFMC
Technip's Deep Energy vessel - Credit: TechnipFMC

Oilfield services provider TechnipFMC has said its Deep Energy vessel has set a new world record for the stiffest pipe ever installed from a Reel-Lay vessel. 

In a social media post on Tuesday, TechnipFMC said the landmark was achieved while laying the P1 Oil Production Pipe-in-Pipe at Neptune Energy’s Duva- Gjøa P1 field, offshore Norway.

Nicolas Pallin, Senior Specialist, said: "We knew from early 2019 that we were going to break the record and that we would be pushing our equipment to the limit. There was a fantastic team effort to fabricate the pipe in time to meet the vessel – it involved people across engineering, the supply chain, and at our various sites and culminated in this fantastic achievement offshore.”

The world record is the culmination of work involving TechnipFMC teams worldwide, such as engineers in Luso, Aberdeen, London, Krakow, Tallinn, Lysaker, the TFMC fleet, and the Orkanger spoolbase in Norway, Technip said. 

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. Neptune's Duva/Gjøa P1 field will be linked to the Gjøa platform with production start-up expected either late in 2020 or in 2021.

