Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP's Azerbaijan Output Drops

May 12, 2020

The Deepwater Gunashli platform, offshore Azerbaijan - Image credit: BP/Flickr
The Deepwater Gunashli platform, offshore Azerbaijan - Image credit: BP/Flickr

BP said on Tuesday that oil output at its projects in Azerbaijan declined to 524,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2020 from 571,000 bpd a year earlier.

Associated gas output at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields was 7.9 million cubic meters in the quarter, up from 5.2 million cubic meters a year ago, the BP-led consortium said in a statement.

The oilfields account for most of Azerbaijan's oil production.

The consortium said it spent about $150 million in operating expenditure and $522 million in capital expenditure on its operations at ACG oilfields in the first quarter.

The consortium said that its Azeri units produced about 4.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas and 1 million tonnes of condensate at the Shah Deniz field in the first quarter, up from 4.3 bcm and about 1 million tonnes a year ago.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Oil Production Caspian Sea

Related Offshore News

Illustration by Igor Kardasov - AdobeStock

Rystad: Oil Firms May Need to Kill Old, Loss-Making FPSOs
Illustration only - Credit:look_67 / AdobeStock

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further


Trending Offshore News

Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Offshore
Ramform Vanguard - (File Photo: PGS)

PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey
Energy

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

O&M Base Selected for World's Largest Offshore Wind Project

O&M Base Selected for World's Largest Offshore Wind Project

Chartwell, BAR Working on Next-Gen Offshore Crew Transfer Vessels

Chartwell, BAR Working on Next-Gen Offshore Crew Transfer Vessels

Neptune Energy's Fenja Drilling in a World's First

Neptune Energy's Fenja Drilling in a World's First

Bristow, Era Elect Executive Leadership Ahead of Merger Wrap

Bristow, Era Elect Executive Leadership Ahead of Merger Wrap

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine