SWS Shipyard Delivers Two Platform Suppliers for COSL

Shanghai-based SWS shipyard has delivered two newbuild platform supply vessels to Sinoocean.

The vessels the 'Guo Hai Min Xing' and the 'Guo Hai Min Sheng' - both of the ULSTEIN PX121 design - are operating for COSL – China Oilfield Services Limited, with whom they have a long-term charter.

Two more vessels of the same design at SWS (Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.), have completed their sea trial and will also be delivered to COSL shortly, according to schedule, Ulstein, the vessel designer, said Monday.

The owner of all four vessels is Sinoocean.









