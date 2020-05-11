Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SWS Shipyard Delivers Two Platform Suppliers for COSL

May 11, 2020

Image Credit: Ulstein
Image Credit: Ulstein

Shanghai-based SWS shipyard has delivered two newbuild platform supply vessels to Sinoocean.

The vessels the 'Guo Hai Min Xing' and the 'Guo Hai Min Sheng' -  both of the ULSTEIN PX121 design - are operating for COSL – China Oilfield Services Limited, with whom they have a long-term charter.

Two more vessels of the same design at SWS (Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.), have completed their sea trial and will also be delivered to COSL shortly, according to schedule, Ulstein, the vessel designer, said Monday. 

The owner of all four vessels is Sinoocean.




 
Image Credit: Ulstein

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Activity Asia China

Related Offshore News

Noble Scott Marks - Credit: MarineTraffic

Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp. Jack-Up Rig
A Maersk Drilling rig - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

New Round of Layoffs at Maersk Drilling


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform
Energy
Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Offshore

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey

PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine