Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dutch Government Gives Shipbuilder IHC $435 Mln Lifeline

April 30, 2020

(Photo: Royal IHC)
(Photo: Royal IHC)

The Dutch government said on Thursday it is providing ailing shipbuilder Royal IHC with a lifeline of up to almost 400 million euros ($435 million), enabling the company's takeover by a consortium of marine companies and investors from Benelux countries.

IHC had been looking for fresh capital since the summer of 2019 as it grappled with mounting debt and heavy losses on tailor-made ships.

The company is to be taken over by Luxembourg-based investor HAL Trust and Belgian peer Ackermans & Van Haaren, together with Dutch dredgers Van Oord and equipment maker Huisman.

Together these companies will provide roughly the same amount of assistance to IHC as the government, Dutch Economy minister Eric Wiebes said in a letter to parliament.

The government aid will come in the form of a 167 million euro payout on export insurance, new credits and guarantees on bank loans.

Privately held IHC, which has around 3,000 employees, reported a loss of 80.6 million euros on sales of 942 million euros in 2018.


($1 = 0.9193 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Shipbuilding Finance Vessels Government Update Industry News Activity Europe The Netherlands

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Royal IHC)

Dutch Government Gives Shipbuilder IHC $435 Mln Lifeline
A GMS jack-up unit - Credit: GMS

Seafox Proposes to Take Over GMS


Trending Offshore News

Illustration; Image by wanfahmy / AdobeStock

UK: Around 30,000 Offshore Oil & Gas Jobs at Risk
Energy
Diamond Offshore's Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy
Finance

Sponsored

Norway to Reduce Oil Production from June to December

Norway to Reduce Oil Production from June to December

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

India's Reliance Cuts Pay of Oil & Gas Division's Execs

India's Reliance Cuts Pay of Oil & Gas Division's Execs

Transocean in $392M 1Q Loss. Expects Delays in New Contracts

Transocean in $392M 1Q Loss. Expects Delays in New Contracts

Lundin to Cut Spending Further After Q1 Profit Lags

Lundin to Cut Spending Further After Q1 Profit Lags

Early Works Start for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

Early Works Start for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine