Ocean Sun's Floating Solar Tech to Get U.S. Patent

Norway-based Ocean Sun, a developer of floating solar technology, will be granted a new patent for the technology in the U.S.

The company on Monday said: "United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has informed Ocean Sun that a new patent will be granted in May 2020. The patent covers the Company’s unique Solar Power Plant."

Ocean Sun's solar solution is designed and built for operations in man-made reservoirs and coastal waters, with a design that combines solutions from open-sea salmon farms and the latest solar technology.

The system is based on modified silicon solar modules mounted on a flexible hydro elastic floating membrane.

Elsewhere in the floating solar solutions space, Italian oilfield services firm Saipem and Norway's oil firm Equinor have recently partnered up to to develop a floating solar panel park solution for near coastal applications and rough weather conditions. More on that HERE.