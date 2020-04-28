Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ocean Sun's Floating Solar Tech to Get U.S. Patent

April 28, 2020

Image Credit: Ocean Sun
Image Credit: Ocean Sun

Norway-based Ocean Sun, a developer of floating solar technology, will be granted a new patent for the technology in the U.S.

The company on Monday said: "United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has informed Ocean Sun that a new patent will be granted in May 2020. The patent covers the Company’s unique Solar Power Plant."

Ocean Sun's solar solution is designed and built for operations in man-made reservoirs and coastal waters, with a design that combines solutions from open-sea salmon farms and the latest solar technology. 

The system is based on modified silicon solar modules mounted on a flexible hydro elastic floating membrane.

Elsewhere in the floating solar solutions space, Italian oilfield services firm Saipem and Norway's oil firm Equinor have recently partnered up to to develop a floating solar panel park solution for near coastal applications and rough weather conditions. More on that HERE.

Technology Offshore Energy Engineering Activity Norway Europe North America Renewables Solar U.S.

Related Offshore News

Yme field layout - Image by Repsol

OKEA: Yme Field Start-Up Might Be Put Off for 2021
Illustration; Image by wanfahmy / AdobeStock

UK: Around 30,000 Offshore Oil & Gas Jobs at Risk


Trending Offshore News

Diamond Offshore's Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy
Finance
Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Sues Beach Energy for Terminating...
Legal

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

Another Partner Joins Dutch Offshore Hydrogen Project

Another Partner Joins Dutch Offshore Hydrogen Project

Aker Solutions' Carbon-capture Tech Gets Green Light

Aker Solutions' Carbon-capture Tech Gets Green Light

Polarcus Wins Survey Work in Asia Pacific

Polarcus Wins Survey Work in Asia Pacific

Offshore Wind Firm Orsted Beats Profit Forecasts

Offshore Wind Firm Orsted Beats Profit Forecasts

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine