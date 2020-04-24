Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Neptune Drills Duster in Norwegian Sea

April 24, 2020

The West Phoenix offshore drilling rig - Image by Calum Fraser / MarineTraffic

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has failed to find hydrocarbons at its offshore exploration well 6507/8-10 S in the Norwegian Sea.

The well - known as the Grind prospect - was drilled about 10 kilometers east of the Heidrun field in the Norwegian Sea and 215 kilometers west of Brønnøysund. It had an objective to prove petroleum in Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Tilje and Åre Formations).

"No traces of petroleum were proven. The well is dry," the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Friday.

This is the first exploration well in production license 889, which was awarded in APA 2016.

The well 6507/8-10 S was drilled to a measured depth of 2399 meters and a vertical depth of 2311 meters under the sea surface and was terminated in the Åre Formation in the Lower Jurassic.

Water depth at the site is 324 meters. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 6507/8-10 S was drilled by the West Phoenix semi-submersible drilling rig, which will now drill production wells on the Fenja field in production license 586 in the Norwegian Sea.

