Worker Injured aboard Oseberg B Platform

An offshore worker was injured last week after falling from a height of 3.6 meters aboard the Equinor-operated Oseberg B platform in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The country's offshore safety regulator PSA Norway said Tuesday it had launched an investigation into the incident which occurred on April 16.

The PSA Norway said Tuesday the accident had occurred in relation to skidding the derrick on the North Sea platform. One person was injured after falling from the catwalk to the pipe deck during a lifting operation.

"He fell a distance of 3.6 meters and received first aid on the spot before being flown ashore later for medical treatment," the PSA Norway said.

"A team of specialists from the PSA has now started work on its investigation. The main aims are to identify the causes of the incident and possible lessons to be learnt, and to share this information with the industry," the PSA said.