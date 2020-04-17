Vard to Build Taiwan-bound Offshore Wind Farm Vessel

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has said it has won a contract to design and build a Service Operation Vessel (SOV) for Ta San Shang Marine.

The news comes a day after Orsted confirmed it would charter a newbuild SOV from Ta San Shang - a JV between MOL and TTM - on a 15-year deal, for work in Taiwan.

The SOV is of VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design. The vessel will be built at VARD’s shipyard Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2022.

The VARD 4 19 design to be constructed and delivered for the Greater Changhua wind farms, is a newly developed ship design for the complicated and harsh environment in the Taiwan Strait. The vessel will be the first Service Operation Vessel (SOV) to be built according to Taiwanese flag and class.

The 84.4 meters vessel will have a beam of 19.5 meters and will accommodate 87 persons in single cabins.

"Efficient logistics have been a key element in the development of the design, and the vessel has a height-adjustable motion compensated gangway with elevator system, a height-adjustable boat transfer system and a 3D-compensated crane for cargo transfer," Vard said.

The hybrid vessel will be equipped with diesel-electric propulsion in combination with SeaQ Energy Storage System. The hybrid vessel setup will provide reductions in fuel consumption, maintenance, and emissions.