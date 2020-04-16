Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
OPEC Slashes Oil Demand Forecast Further

April 16, 2020

OPEC on Thursday again slashed its forecast for global oil demand this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and said the reduction may not be the last.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries now expects global demand to contract by 6.9 million barrels per day, or 6.9%, in 2020, it said in a monthly report. Last month, OPEC expected a small increase in demand of 60,000 bpd.

"Downward risks remain significant, suggesting the possibility of further adjustments, especially in the second quarter," OPEC said of the demand forecast.

"The oil market is currently undergoing historic shock that is abrupt, extreme and at global scale." 

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by David Evans)

Energy Activity Oil Production

