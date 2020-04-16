Neodrill Expands CAN Team with UK Business Development Manager

Neodrill, Norway-based pre-rig well construction technology specialist, has appointed Geoff Proud as Business Development Manager for its Conductor Anchor Node (CAN) integrator solution in the UK.

Proud, who has 30 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, with a focus on subsea production systems, will work to drive forward the CAN-integrator technology in the UK market.

Neodrill's CAN-integrator expedites early production by enabling pre-rig well construction and marine operations.



The CAN-integrator is a further build on Neodrill’s proprietary CAN technology.

According to the company, it acts as an integrator between drilling, SPS (Subsea Production System) and SURF (Subsea, Umbilical, Riser, Flowlines) installation operations.

SPS equipment is mounted on the CAN in the workshop before being covered with the integrator protection structure. Once installed, the CAN-integrator fixes the exact well location and can be used as a hub to perform pre-rig well construction. In doing so, well construction, SPS/SURF installation and testing can all take place prior to the rig arriving on location, Neodrill has said.





"The CAN-integrator is of particular interest to the UK market due to the high volume of subsea field developments that are planned. The CAN-integrator is also appealing for infill wells on existing developments where costs and environmental considerations are paramount," the company has said.

Commenting on the new role, Geoff Proud said: “As an engineer, I have always been driven to find new solutions. Naturally cutting emissions and discovering greener technologies is the problem every engineer wants to solve right now. With Neodrill I was fascinated by the new technological approach to something so traditional, I truly believe that the CAN-integrator solution will make a huge impact in the industry.”

Jostein Aleksandersen, CEO, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Geoff to our growing team. With cost and environmental savings the main goal of our technology, we are proud to be able to build on these even further with our CAN-integrator. Reducing rig scope by 3 days per well and acting as an early production enabler for operators, the CAN-integrator will bring many benefits to operators in the UK market.”



