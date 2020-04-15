Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Price Drops to $28 as Supply Cuts Not Enough

April 15, 2020

Image by namning - AdobeStock
Image by namning - AdobeStock

Oil fell 5% to around $28 a barrel on Wednesday, pressured by reports suggesting persistent oversupply and collapsing demand due to global coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday forecast a 29 million barrel per day (bpd) dive in April oil demand to levels not seen in 25 years and said no output cut could fully offset the near-term falls facing the market.

Brent crude fell $1.49, or 5%, to $28.11 a barrel as of 0827 GMT, giving up an earlier gain. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slid 51 cents, or 2.5%, to $19.60.

"There is no feasible agreement that could cut supply by enough to offset such near-term demand losses," the IEA said in its monthly report. "However, the past week's achievements are a solid start."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other producing countries - a grouping known as OPEC+ - has partnered with other oil-pumping nations like the United States for a record supply-cutting agreement.

The IEA report added to downward pressure caused by rising inventories.

Industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 13.1 million barrels, more than analysts expected. Official government inventory figures are due later on Wednesday. 

(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Energy Russia Activity Oil Production Saudi Arabia Oil Price

Related Offshore News

File Photo - Bibby Progress floating hotel - Image Credit: Bibby Maritime

Singapore Readies 'Floating Hotels' for Workers as...
COSL Prospector - Image Credit: COSL

OMV Strikes Oil and Gas Offshore New Zealand


Trending Offshore News

File Photo; Saipem FDS Vessel - Image by Juan J.Diaz Cantizano

Saipem Crew in Isolation after COVID-19 Case on Pipelaying...
Offshore
Gumusut Kakap - Image by Ika Prasetyawan - MarineTraffic

Shell Wins $340M+ in Gumusut Kakap Arbitration
Energy

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

UK Offshore Equipment Firms Build Face Shields for Health Workers

UK Offshore Equipment Firms Build Face Shields for Health Workers

April May Prove Worst Ever Month for Oil Industry - IEA's Birol

April May Prove Worst Ever Month for Oil Industry - IEA's Birol

Oil Price Drops to $28 as Supply Cuts Not Enough

Oil Price Drops to $28 as Supply Cuts Not Enough

Mexico: Armed Robbers Board Offshore Vessel, Steal Goods

Mexico: Armed Robbers Board Offshore Vessel, Steal Goods

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine