Singapore: Foreign Workers Move to Floating Accommodation

Following a report earlier this week that Singapore would temporarily house foreign workers on offshore flotels due to the COVID-19 crisis, the first group of workers has boarded one of the units.

"As part of Singapore's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the first batch of healthy foreign workers has moved into one of the three floating accommodations berthed at Tanjong Pagar Terminal," the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said Wednesday.

MPA has partnered terminal operator PSA Singapore, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Bibby Maritime Limited and The Ascott Limited to bring in and manage floating accommodations to temporarily house foreign workers as part of the national effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. The floating accommodations will be used to house healthy foreign workers.

About 1,300 healthy workers will be progressively relocated to the floating accommodations in batches over the next few weeks.

According to MPA, to minimize interaction among workers, each room will accommodate only two to three occupants, with sufficient space among workers for safe distancing.

All workers will undergo temperature checks twice a day. They may leave their rooms for at least an hour each day for scheduled activities on the open deck. In addition, meals will be delivered directly to their rooms.

"Upon arrival, occupants are issued care packs containing masks, thermometers, snacks and instant beverages. They have Wi-Fi access onboard and will each receive a SIM card for internet surfing and communication. They have been advised on a mobile remittance service. Each room is also provided with a kettle and a cleaning kit," MPA has said.

Captain M Segar, Assistant Chief Executive (Operations) of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), said: "By relocating healthy workers to the floating accommodations, we aim to provide a safe environment for them from the spread of COVID-19. We recognize their efforts and contributions to Singapore, and will do our best to take care of their needs and well-being amid the COVID-19 outbreak."



