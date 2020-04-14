Chestnut Field Resumes Operations After Virus-related Stop

The Hummingbird floating production vessel linked to the 9,000 barrel per day Chestnut oilfield in the British North Sea has resumed operations after a 10-day shut-down due to the impact of coronavirus on its workforce, its operator said on Tuesday.

The vessel, which is operated by Teekay and hooked to Spirit Energy's Chestnut field, was restarted on Monday after a deep clean and a crew change triggered by one worker testing positive for COVID-19.





