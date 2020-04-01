New CFO for Ocean Installer

Norway-based offshore oil and gas installation company Ocean Installer has appointed Ingrid Due-Gundersen as new Chief Financial Officer.

Due-Gundersen has worked for international shipping company Leif Höegh & Co her whole career.

She joined Höegh Fleet Services in 2002 as a summer intern and worked within the group in various positions ever since she was employed in the Business Intelligence department in HUAL (Höegh-Ugland Autoliners) in 2004.

In 2008 she took the position as Head of Treasury, responsible for the company’s cash management. From 2012 to 2017, she served as Head of Finance before she took over as Chief Financial Officer in December of 2017.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ingrid Due-Gundersen into the Ocean Installer team.” said Odd Strømsnes, CEO of Ocean Installer. “Ingrid is an accomplished leader with an experience and competence Ocean Installer will strongly benefit from.

Ingrid Due-Gundersen holds a Maitrise en Economie Internationale, Monnaie et Finance (Master of Science in Economics) from Université des Sciences Sociales à Toulouse (UT1) in France.

Ingrid starts her new career in Ocean Installer on April 1, 2020, and will be based in the newly established office in Oslo, Norway.

“I am very excited to join the Ocean Installer team. I believe the Company is well-positioned, due to its excellent track record and substantial backlog, to continue playing an important role in the subsea industry as well as taking a similar position in the offshore wind industry in the years to come,” said Ingrid Due-Gundersen.