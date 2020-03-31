ABS to Class Silver Eagle's New Jack-Ups

ABS, a classification services provider to the marine and offshore industries, will provide classification for a series of "highly innovative Self-Elevating Drilling Units (SEDU)" for Silver Eagle Global.

Silver Eagle, of Manama, Bahrain, says the self-propelled design is capable of working at greater water depths and in harsh environments.

According to Silver Eagle Global, the Silver Eagle SEDU 430WC-4 will have the industry’s largest deck area and deck load capacity, large accommodation, increased crane capacities, high-speed jacking system, greater working water depths in harsh environments.

Vietnam's PetroVietnam Marine Shipyard (PVMS) will build the Silver Eagle rigs in the Vung Tau shipyard.

The initial contract calls for two vessels with an option for an additional two vessels. It is anticipated that a series of similarly designed SEDU’s will follow after the initial builds.

"These unique units offer the flexibility to adapt to the mission and payload. The large deck and cantilever are innovative design features, while self-propulsion and the four legs allow the vessel to get on the job site independently. These unique design features of the Silver Eagle units will bring a new level of versatility for the offshore industry,” said Matthew Tremblay, Senior Vice President, Global Offshore, ABS.

Ronald Sanders, Executive Chairman of Silver Eagle, stated, “it is a great privilege to announce the start of a new era for the offshore oil and gas industry with the highly efficient design of the Silver Eagle SEDU 430WC-4."

"We believe this design will provide a cost-effective solution for the offshore energy industry in all cycles of commodity prices.

"It gives me a great sense of pride to see this vessel contribute to the evolutionary and revolutionary worldwide offshore oil and gas service industry. Along with our partners, we will continue to be the world leader in SEDU technologies. We are extremely pleased to be working with ABS to class the vessels and PetroVietnam Marine Shipyard (PVMS) to build the Silver Eagle SEDUs.”

Separately, Silver Eagle has entered into a Master Service Agreement with Baker Hughes. The agreement is for worldwide operations which will integrate Baker Hughes array of services with Silver Eagle marine operations.