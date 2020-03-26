It is well known that offshore steel structures are subjected to some of the harshest weather conditions and punishing marine environments, so it makes sense to use a good protective coating from the outset to safeguard those structures from corrosion. Often, their isolated locations mean that it can be very costly and time-consuming for asset owners to carry out maintenance work. Therefore, it is vital to get it right first time and select a coating system that has been formulated to meet the exact mechanical, operational and environmental needs of the structure – ensuring an extended coating lifetime and longer maintenance intervals.



Until recently, three-coat systems have been the preferred method of protection but many offshore structures have suffered from early coating failure. This is primarily due to water ingress through the coating system caused by stress induced micro-cracking and/or mechanical damage, leaving asset owners with unsustainable maintenance costs.



At Hempel, the worldwide coatings manufacturer, we strongly believe that prevention is better than cure and following many years of R&D we launched the first ever volumetric water repellent topcoat coating - Hempatop Repel 800 – to combat this. This unique product is designed to deliver enhanced protection by actively repelling water from the coated surface. Hempatop Repel 800 also delivers full protection with fewer coating layers meaning that it can be applied faster and is longer lasting than conventional coatings solutions, saving owners time and money.



An exceptional partnership

For optimum protection, Hempatop Repel 800 is used in combination with Hempel’s ground-breaking patented Avantguard® technology activated zinc primer – Avantguard 770. The innovative Avantguard technology uses a unique combination of zinc dust, hollow glass spheres and a proprietary activator to make the zinc contained within the coating more effective. This combination delivers unrivalled three-in-one advanced corrosion protection.



Manual surface preparation also plays a vital role in maintenance. By using Avantguard 770 as the primer, asset owners benefit from a coating solution that delivers excellent adhesion and reduced rust creep when applied on manually prepared salt-contaminated surfaces. The innovative primer also offers outstanding flexibility, impact and crack resistance not found in conventional zinc rich primers.



What sets this two-coat system apart is that it requires one coat less than standard protective coatings solutions for offshore installations - and it lasts significantly longer. This simplifies the construction and maintenance processes of offshore assets and reduces costs for owners. It is easily applied with conventional or airless application equipment to deliver further efficiencies to the applicator and owner.



Hempatop Repel 800 is a first of its kind. And when used in synergy with Hempel’s Avantguard 770 delivers improved flexibility and crack resistance, increased adhesion retention, is significantly longer lasting and, importantly, minimises corrosion. The Hempatop Repel 800 two coat system meets the obligations of even the most stringent of industry test requirements, including ISO 12944:2018 Part 9 for a CX category, and it is prequalified for NORSOK M-501 Ed. 6, System 1, providing peace of mind to asset owners.



Hempatop Repel 800 at a glance:

Superior long-lasting corrosion resistance.

Easy application and short overcoating interval for increased productivity.

Can be applied in a single day reducing the time needed for applicators offshore.

Simple and flexible coating system – one coat less than industry standard.

Meets all the test requirements of ISO 12944:2018 Part 9 for a CX category.

Prequalified for NORSOK M-501 Ed. 6, System 1.

Excellent water repellent properties reducing water ingress through the topcoat.

Excellent water repellent properties reducing water ingress through the topcoat. Proven adhesion retention and mechanical performance.

Tested to NACE TM0404 Section 12 (ASTM D5894).

Improved mechanical resistance even at high DFTs.

https://www.hempel.com/products/brand/hempatop/explore