Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Prosafe Loses Safe Zephyrus Gig with EnQuest

March 24, 2020

Safe Zephyrus - Image Credit: Prosafe
Safe Zephyrus - Image Credit: Prosafe

Offshore accommodation rig contractor Prosafe has lost a contract it had won for its Safe Zephyrus offshore accommodation unit with EnQuest earlier this month.

As previously reported, Prosafe on March 16 said it had secured a contract to support EnQuest in the redundant subsea tank removal and safe re-habitation of the Thistle Alpha platform in the UK North Sea. 

However, EnQuest last week announced cost cuts in response to the oil market situation and said it did not expect to restart its Heather and Thistle/Deveron fields.

Thistle Alpha was shut in October 2019, and workers were evacuated after a subsea inspection found a deterioration in the condition of a metal plate connecting one of the redundant storage tanks to the facility’s legs.

In a statement on Monday, Prosafe said that its Safe Zephyrus unit was ready to mobilize from Averøy in Norway to support the Thistle project for a 21-day firm period, "but was instructed by the client on 20th March not to mobilize."

"Prosafe will claim full contract value, ca. USD 2 million," the company added.

Safe Zephyrus is a DP3 semi-submersible accommodation, safety, and support rig offering accommodation for 450 persons. The rig is expected to go on a contract with Shell in the UK North Sea, starting May 2, 2020. The Safe Zephyrus has a 3 months 18 days contract - plus options - to support Shell's Shearwater project.

In its market update on Monday, providing info on operations/contracts affected by the COVID-19 virus and the oil price crash, Prosafe said that its Safe Notos and Safe Eurus rigs have been disconnected, with client personnel demobilized. The two rigs are on a 95% stand-by day rate. Both rigs are on contracts with Petrobras in Brazil.

The Safe Concordia accommodation unit is on location and is receiving full day rate, but client personnel are demobilized. The rig is on a contract with Equinor at the Peregrino field in Brazil. The contract is expected to last until May 2020, with an extension option until July 2020.

Contracts Energy Vessels Activity Norway Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

For Illustration; A Platform Topside Module Leaving Kvaerner Yard - Credit: Kvaerner

Kvaerner Sends Workers on Temporary Leave. Execs Cut Own...
Maersk Venturer Drillship - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

Tullow Rescinds Maersk Drillship Contract


Trending Offshore News

Offshore drilling rig - Image by Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Offshore Drilling: It’s Going to Get Worse Before It Gets...
Deepwater
A Polarcus Seismic Vessel - © Erwin Willemse / MarineTraffic.com

Polarcus' Project Cancellations Highlight Oil Price Slump
Vessels

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Deme Offshore, Penta-Ocean in Japan Offshore Wind Pact

Deme Offshore, Penta-Ocean in Japan Offshore Wind Pact

Only a Handful of FPS to Be Ordered in 2020, Down from 18 Expected

Only a Handful of FPS to Be Ordered in 2020, Down from 18 Expected

Tullow Rescinds Maersk Drillship Contract

Tullow Rescinds Maersk Drillship Contract

Two Harvey Gulf Vessels Equipped with BWMS

Two Harvey Gulf Vessels Equipped with BWMS

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine