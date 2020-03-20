Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CNOOC Names New President

March 20, 2020

CNOOC HQ - Image Credit: Dewi König - Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0
CNOOC HQ - Image Credit: Dewi König - Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

Chinese oil company CNOOC has announced the appointment of Hu Guangjie executive director and president of the company. 

In a statement on Friday, CNOOC said that Xu Keqiang had resigned as the President of the Company, but would remain an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. 

"The Board would like to take this opportunity to offer Mr. Hu its sincere congratulations on his appointment as an Executive Director and the President of the Company, as well as express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Xu for his contribution and services as the President of the Company," CNOOC said.

Born in 1973, Mr. Hu is a professor-level senior engineer. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering (Reservoir Engineering) from Chengdu University of Technology and a Master's degree in Oil and Gas Field Development Engineering from China University of Petroleum (Huadong). 

He served in a number of positions in China Petrochemical Corporation ("Sinopec Group"). In March 2020, Hu was appointed as Vice President of CNOOC and as of March 20, he took over as the president of CNOOC.

In other CNOOC-related news, the company is preparing to lift the first cargo from the Liza development offshore Guyana in the coming days. Read more on that here.

In China, CNOOC has earlier this week announced a large oil discovery in the Bohai Bay. More here.

