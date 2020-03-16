CNOOC Makes Large Discovery in Bohai Bay

China's CNOOC Ltd said on Monday that it made a large-sized discovery in Bohai Bay offshore China.

Located in the Laizhou Bay in southern Bohai basin, the Kenli 6-1 discovery is expected to produce around 1,178 barrels of oil per day, the company said in a statement.

The Kenli 6-1 structure is located in Laibei lower uplift in southern Bohai basin with an average water depth of about 19.2 meters. The discovery well KL6-1-3 was drilled and completed at a depth of 1,596 meters, and encountered oil pay zones with a total thickness of approximately 20 meters.

The find has proved the huge exploration potential of the Neogene lithologic reservoir in the Laizhou Bay, CNOOC said.