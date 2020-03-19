Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Axxis Geo Extends Havila PSV Charters

March 19, 2020

Havila Aurora - Image by Alan Jamieson/Flickr - Shared under CC BY 2.0 license
Havila Aurora - Image by Alan Jamieson/Flickr - Shared under CC BY 2.0 license

Ocean bottom node (OBN) survey company Axxis Geo Solutions has extended charters for two Havila platform supply vessels.

Norwegian vessel owner Havila Shipping said Thursday that Axxis Geo had extended charters for the PSV vessels Havila Aurora until the end of May 2020 and Havila Fortune until mid-June 2020. 

There are further two optional periods each of 3 months for both 2009-built vessels, Havila Shipping said.

According to data from VesselsValue, Axxis Geo is using the vessels for a project in the Gulf of Suez.

Apart from the charters with Axxis Geo, Havila Shipping said Thursday it had entered into a contract with major UK oil company for the PSV Havila Borg starting in June for a period of 40 days plus options.

Energy Vessels Geoscience Activity Africa OBN

Related Offshore News

Silhouette of an oil platform at sunset in the Gulf of Mexico - Image by Lukasz Z / AdobeStock

U.S. Offshore Oil Lease Sale Weakest Since 2016
Offshore workers - Image by wanfahmy - AdobeStock

Tens of Thousands of Offshore Jobs at Risk, UK Union Warns


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Energean Power FPSO Hull to Sail Away in "Coming Weeks"

Energean Power FPSO Hull to Sail Away in "Coming Weeks"

UK Oil and Gas Sector Needs Gov't Aid to Survive

UK Oil and Gas Sector Needs Gov't Aid to Survive

AGS Scores OBN Survey Extension

AGS Scores OBN Survey Extension

Tens of Thousands of Offshore Jobs at Risk, UK Union Warns

Tens of Thousands of Offshore Jobs at Risk, UK Union Warns

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine