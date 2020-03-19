Axxis Geo Extends Havila PSV Charters

Ocean bottom node (OBN) survey company Axxis Geo Solutions has extended charters for two Havila platform supply vessels.

Norwegian vessel owner Havila Shipping said Thursday that Axxis Geo had extended charters for the PSV vessels Havila Aurora until the end of May 2020 and Havila Fortune until mid-June 2020.

There are further two optional periods each of 3 months for both 2009-built vessels, Havila Shipping said.

According to data from VesselsValue, Axxis Geo is using the vessels for a project in the Gulf of Suez.

Apart from the charters with Axxis Geo, Havila Shipping said Thursday it had entered into a contract with major UK oil company for the PSV Havila Borg starting in June for a period of 40 days plus options.