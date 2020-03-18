Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

March 18, 2020

Platform Supply Vessel Sea Frost - Credit: Solstad Farstad
Platform Supply Vessel Sea Frost - Credit: Solstad Farstad

Norway-based offshore support vessel operator Solstad Offshore has secured contracts and extensions for five of its platform supply vessels in the UK Sector of the North Sea.

The longest term charters of the five have been awarded to Solstad Offshore by its Equnior's UK subsidiary Equinor UK Limited. Equinor has extended contracts for the platform supply vessels Sea Frost and Normand Skipper.

"Both vessels have been supporting Equinor's operations since July 2017 and January 2019 respectively. Contracts are now firm until January 2023 plus a one-year option thereafter," Solstad Offshore said.

Also in the UK North Sea, oil company Taqa has chartered Solstad Offshore's Far Spica PSV. The contract is for one well firm plus one well option starting in the second half of March 2020, supporting Borr Drilling's semi-submersible drilling rig MSS1.

In addition, Solstad Offshore's platform suppliers Normand Service and Normand Titus have been chartered by an undisclosed client to support a pipe-laying vessel in the North Sea for an estimated duration of eight to 10 weeks. The project is estimated to start in mid-April 2020.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Support Vessel Europe UKCS

Related Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Credit: Northland Deutsche Bucht

Northland Power Gives Up on Mono Bucket Demo at Deutsche...


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine