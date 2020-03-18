Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Norway-based offshore support vessel operator Solstad Offshore has secured contracts and extensions for five of its platform supply vessels in the UK Sector of the North Sea.

The longest term charters of the five have been awarded to Solstad Offshore by its Equnior's UK subsidiary Equinor UK Limited. Equinor has extended contracts for the platform supply vessels Sea Frost and Normand Skipper.

"Both vessels have been supporting Equinor's operations since July 2017 and January 2019 respectively. Contracts are now firm until January 2023 plus a one-year option thereafter," Solstad Offshore said.

Also in the UK North Sea, oil company Taqa has chartered Solstad Offshore's Far Spica PSV. The contract is for one well firm plus one well option starting in the second half of March 2020, supporting Borr Drilling's semi-submersible drilling rig MSS1.

In addition, Solstad Offshore's platform suppliers Normand Service and Normand Titus have been chartered by an undisclosed client to support a pipe-laying vessel in the North Sea for an estimated duration of eight to 10 weeks. The project is estimated to start in mid-April 2020.