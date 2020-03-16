Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Deepwater Acreage to Attract Investments

March 16, 2020

Image: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate
Image: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate

Deepwater acreage will continue to attract significant company interest through 2020, said a report.

According to GlobalData, a significant portion of the acreage available in Q1 2020 is located in either deep or ultra-deep water, up from the previous quarter.

In Q1 2020, approximately 60% of the acreage available in licensing rounds either open or scheduled to close in the quarter is located in deep or ultra-deep water, revealed the report: ‘Q1 2020 Global Bid Round Outlook – Increase in Deepwater Acreage Offered in Q1 2020’.

Toya Latham, Upstream Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, said: “With the increase in deepwater exploration drilling in 2019 and the largest discoveries of last year also mostly located in deepwater settings, it is likely that deepwater acreage offered by governments will continue to attract significant company interest through 2020.”

In Q1 2020, 16 licensing rounds are open with seven scheduled to close in the quarter. The US is offering the largest volume of acreage in Lease Sale 254, which will be held in March 2020. Senegal has also officially launched its 2020 licensing round offering 12 offshore blocks, which will close in July 2020.

Latham continues: “Following the major exploration successes in the area over the past few years, Senegal’s 2020 licensing round could generate significant interest; the round will also be the first to test the country’s recently updated fiscal framework, which increases the fiscal burden for new investments.”

Looking ahead into 2020, Africa, Asia, and South America are expected to host a major portion of the potential upcoming licensing round activity including Angola, Nigeria, Thailand, and Brazil.

Offshore Energy Deepwater Regulation Investment Offshore Block

Related Offshore News

Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
An Equinor offshore platform - Image by Ole Jørgen Bratland - Equinor

Equinor Workers to Stay Offshore for Longer Due to...


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine