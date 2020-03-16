Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Prosafe’s Safe Zephyrus Rig Hired for Thistle Alpha Work

March 16, 2020

Safe Zephyrus - Credit; Prosafe
Safe Zephyrus - Credit; Prosafe

Offshore accommodation specialist Prosafe’s Safe Zephyrus accommodation rig has been contracted in support of the redundant subsea tank removal and safe re-habitation of the Thistle Alpha platform in the UK North Sea.

As previously reported, the Enquest-operated Thistle Alpha was shut in October 2019, and workers were evacuated after a subsea inspection found a deterioration in the condition of a metal plate connecting one of the redundant storage tanks to the facility’s legs.

Commenting on the contract award for the Safe Zephyrus accommodation rig, Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "The mobilization of the Safe  Zephyrus for this project shows the ability for operators to effectively use a capable and versatile accommodation vessel to support offshore activities, even  if for a short period.”

"Synergies with the existing contract commencing 1 May, also in the UK sector, will allow for a seamless transition meaning it's a win-win and Prosafe are extremely pleased to work with a new client."

As previously reported, the accommodation unit is scheduled to go on a contract with Shell in the UK North Sea, starting on May 2, 2020.

Safe Zephyrus is a DP3 semi-submersible accommodation, safety, and support rig offering accommodation for 450 persons. The rig mos recently worked for BP at Clair Ridge in the West of Shetland, on a contract which ended in October 2019.

Vessels Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Northland Deutsche Bucht

Northland Power Gives Up on Mono Bucket Demo at Deutsche...
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine