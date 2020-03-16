Capricon Gets Approval for Duncan Drilling Off Norway

Cairn Energy’s subsidiary Capricorn Norge has been given permission to drill a wildcat well in the North Sea offshore Norway.

The Duncan exploration well (35/8-7S) will be drilled using the Island Innovator semi-submersible drilling rig. The well is located in the production license 880, some 8 kilometers west of the Vega field.

This will be the first well drilled in the license. Capricorn Norge AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 60 percent. The other licensee is Edison Norge AS with an ownership interest of 40 percent.

The operator has previously secured permission from the Petroleum Safety Authority to drill the Duncan prospect.

Water depth at the site is 371 meters. According to the PSA Norway’s consent granted in on February 24.

The well start-up of the drilling operation is expected in March/April period. The drilling is expected to take between 42 and 60 days to complete.