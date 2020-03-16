Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Capricon Gets Approval for Duncan Drilling Off Norway

March 16, 2020

Island Innovator: Image by Kristian Endal – MarineTraffic
Island Innovator: Image by Kristian Endal – MarineTraffic

Cairn Energy’s subsidiary Capricorn Norge has been given permission to drill a wildcat well in the North Sea offshore Norway. 

The Duncan exploration well (35/8-7S) will be drilled using the Island Innovator semi-submersible drilling rig. The well is located in the production license 880, some 8 kilometers west of the Vega field. 

This will be the first well drilled in the license. Capricorn Norge AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 60 percent. The other licensee is Edison Norge AS with an ownership interest of 40 percent. 

The operator has previously secured permission from the Petroleum Safety Authority to drill the Duncan prospect. 

Water depth at the site is 371 meters. According to the PSA Norway’s consent granted in on February 24. 

The well start-up of the drilling operation is expected in March/April period. The drilling is expected to take between 42 and 60 days to complete.

Offshore Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Norway Europe

Related Offshore News

Noble Sam Hartley jack-up - Credit: Noble Corporation

Total Makes 'Encouraging' North Sea Discovery
Illustration by Theerapong - AdobeStock

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine