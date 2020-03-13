Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Sapura Installs Hokchi Satellite Platform in Mexico

March 13, 2020

Sapura 3500 with Hokchi satellite platform - Credit: Sapura Energy
Sapura 3500 with Hokchi satellite platform - Credit: Sapura Energy

Malaysia’s Sapura Energy has completed the installation of a satellite platform topside offshore Mexico, as part of Hokchi Energy's Hokchi field development.

In a post on social media on Friday, Sapura Energy said it successfully lifted and set down the Hokchi Satellite Platform topside, weighing approximately 1,730MT in the Gulf of Mexico. 

The Malaysian company used its offshore construction vessel, Sapura 3500 for the installation of the topside. Sapura did not provide the exact date of the, but the MarineTraffic data show the vessel is still in the waters offshore Paraiso, Mexico.

The works are done as part of a contract awarded by Pan American's subsidiary Hokchi Energy to Sapura Energy's engineering and construction division.

Under the contract, Sapura has committed to deliver one central wellhead platform, one satellite platform, subsea pipelines and power umbilical that will be connected to Hokchi Paraiso, an onshore processing facility.

Hokchi Energy approved the $2.5 billion plan for the development of the field in May 2018.

