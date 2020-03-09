Petrofac Hires Awilco Rig of P&A Gig

UK-based drilling contractor Awilco Drilling has been awarded a contract by Petrofac Facilities Management for its 1982-built semi-submersible drilling rig WilPhoenix.

According to the offshore drilling contractor, the contract was signed for a three-well Plug & Abandonment program on Rubie and Renee fields in the Central North Sea, 200 km northeast of Aberdeen.

The P&A program for the WilPhoenix has an estimated duration of 100 days and will start in early May 2020. Petrofac won the Rubie and Renee P&A contract with Hess in August 2019.

WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling's two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft. The other one is the WilHunter.

Worth reminding, Awilco recently signed a letter of intent with Serica Energy for the use of the WilPhoenix for a one-well workover on the Rhum field in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The program has an estimated duration of 45 to 70 days and will start between September 1 and October 30, 2020. The contract value is estimated at GBP 5.9 million to GBP 9.1 million (USD 7.8 million to USD 11.9 million)

Awilco Drilling also has two new-build rigs on order of Moss CS60 ECO MW design equipped for drilling in harsh environments and independent options for two more rigs of the same design.

