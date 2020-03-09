Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrofac Hires Awilco Rig of P&A Gig

March 9, 2020

WilPhoenix semi-submersible drilling rig - Image by Joe deSousa - Flickr, Shared under CC0 license
WilPhoenix semi-submersible drilling rig - Image by Joe deSousa - Flickr, Shared under CC0 license

UK-based drilling contractor Awilco Drilling has been awarded a contract by Petrofac Facilities Management for its 1982-built semi-submersible drilling rig WilPhoenix.

According to the offshore drilling contractor, the contract was signed for a three-well Plug & Abandonment program on Rubie and Renee fields in the Central North Sea, 200 km northeast of Aberdeen. 

The P&A program for the WilPhoenix has an estimated duration of 100 days and will start in early May 2020. Petrofac won the Rubie and Renee P&A contract with Hess in August 2019.

WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling's two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft. The other one is the WilHunter. 

Worth reminding, Awilco recently signed a letter of intent with Serica Energy for the use of the WilPhoenix for a one-well workover on the Rhum field in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The program has an estimated duration of 45 to 70 days and will start between September 1 and October 30, 2020. The contract value is estimated at GBP 5.9 million to GBP 9.1 million (USD 7.8 million to USD 11.9 million)

Awilco Drilling also has two new-build rigs on order of Moss CS60 ECO MW design equipped for drilling in harsh environments and independent options for two more rigs of the same design.
 

Offshore Energy Drilling Europe Decommissioning Rigs Contract

Related Offshore News

Ocean Power Technologies’ PB3 PowerBuoy wave energy pictured with single point mooring integrating power and data transmission connected to a subsea battery solution and AUV charging station. Developed with Modus Seabed Intervention utilizing a Saab Seaeye Sabertooth AUV, the concept has been submitted for U.S. government development and demonstration project funding consideration. (Image: OPT)

New Subsea Resident Vehicle Solution Taking Shape
Losing more than a quarter of their value, oil prices were set on Monday for their biggest daily rout since the first Gulf War - Illustration;malp - AdobeStock

Oil Suffers Rout After Saudi Arabia Fires First Shot of...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration by Funtap - AdobeStock

'Brutal' Cost Cuts May be Ahead for Oil Industry
Energy
Losing more than a quarter of their value, oil prices were set on Monday for their biggest daily rout since the first Gulf War - Illustration;malp - AdobeStock

Oil Suffers Rout After Saudi Arabia Fires First Shot of...
Energy

Insight

'Historic' Hit, as Oslo Plumbs New Depths

'Historic' Hit, as Oslo Plumbs New Depths

Video

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Current News

New Subsea Resident Vehicle Solution Taking Shape

New Subsea Resident Vehicle Solution Taking Shape

Archer Names New CEO, CFO

Archer Names New CEO, CFO

Chevron Studies Spending, Production Cuts in Face of Oil Rout

Chevron Studies Spending, Production Cuts in Face of Oil Rout

BP Taps TechnipFMC for Platina Field Subsea Hardware

BP Taps TechnipFMC for Platina Field Subsea Hardware

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine