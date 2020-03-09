Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BW Energy Boosts Tortue Phase 2 Output with New Well

March 9, 2020

BW Adolo FPSO - Image by BW Offshore
BW Energy has brought online the second oil well (DTM-4H Gamba) drilled as part of the Tortue Phase 2 development project in the Dussafu Marin Permit offshore Gabon. The well was put online on Saturday, March 7.

"The start of production from DTM-4H was only three days after the first oil from the DTM-5H well. Following the addition of the two wells, the overall field production continues to stabilize, with current output at approximately 20.0 kbopd gross," BW Energy, which operates the Dussafu license with a 73.5% stake, said Monday.

The Tortue Phase 2 development consists of four production wells, tied back to the FPSO BW Adolo, with DTM-6H and DTM-7H wells the next two wells currently being drilled and are scheduled to begin production by June 2020.

“We are pleased to see production rates from the two new wells in line with our expectations,” said Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy. “It is another confirmation that the Tortue-field is a world-class asset.”

DTM-4H and DTM-5H represent the first of two clusters in the Phase 2 project which consists of four production wells tied back to the FPSO BW Adolo. 

BW Energy's partners in the block offshore Gabon are Tullow Oil (10% working interest), Gabon Oil Company (9% working interest) and Panoro Energy (7.5% working interest).

