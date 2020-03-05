Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fugro Keeps Normand Flower CSV Busy

March 5, 2020

Normand Flower - Source: Solstad Offshore
Normand Flower - Source: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel provider Solstad Offshore has won a contract extension with Fugro for its construction support vessel Normand Flower.

The contract will keep the Normand Flower busy at least until April 2021. Fugro will have options to extend the charter by further six months.

Worth noting, the construction support vessel Normand Flower has been chartered by the same client since March 2018.

The vessel will be utilized for geotechnical operations within the renewable energy and oil & gas sectors, Solstad Offshore said Thursday.

According to MarineTraffic, the Normand Flower vessel is currently in operation in the North Sea, offshore Denmark.

Per info by Foga, the Normand Flower is currently conducting geotechnical surveys at Total's Halfdan and Valdemar fields.

