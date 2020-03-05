Aker BP Taps Tendeka for Sand-Face Completion Equipment

Offshore completions services company Tendeka has received a Letter of Intent for the supply of sand-face completion equipment to Aker BP’s Norwegian assets. Tendeka said the deal was a substantial one with a multi-million-pound scope.

Over the next three years, the existing frame agreement will see Tendeka deliver its sand screens and FloSure Autonomous Inflow Control Devices (AICDs) to Aker BP’s fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Measured in production, Aker BP is one of the largest independent oil companies in Europe and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv offshore field hubs in Norway.

Karianne Amundsen, Tendeka’s Scandinavia Area Manager said: “Our fully interchangeable, field-adjustable, sand and inflow control solution is engineered for a wide range of applications and fits the different requirements Aker BP have across their assets.

“Aker BP has been a great partner to collaborate with in the past and we look forward to working closely with the team over the coming years to enhance production across these key Norwegian fields.”

Brad Baker, CEO at Tendeka, added: “We are proud to have been selected to carry out this work with Aker BP. Our fanatic focus on reservoir recovery and unique production enhancement technology coupled with our dedication to constantly improve, invest and innovate on these technologies are allowing our customers to see real benefits on their assets.

“This specific technology is recognized for delivering marked production enhancement around the globe on key iconic fields and several recent significant industry awards reinforce our reputation as the world leader in inflow control technology and sand management. We appreciate our strong working relationship with Aker BP and look forward to over-delivering on their needs.”

Last year, Tendeka secured the sand and inflow control contract for Equinor’s Troll field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The four-year exclusive contract will see the company deliver and install up to 100,000 meters annually of sand screens and FloSure AICDs for sand-face completion.



