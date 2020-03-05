Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro Hired for Abadi Field Survey

March 5, 2020

Illustration: A Fugro AUV - Credit:Fugro
Illustration: A Fugro AUV - Credit:Fugro

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro has won what it says is "a large marine survey contract" with Inpex offshore Indonesia.

Fugro has been contracted to carry out geophysical and geotechnical surveys and the associated studies needed to support front-end engineering design (FEED) for offshore production facilities and the submarine pipeline to the onshore LNG terminal.

This is in support of the Abadi gas field development in the Masela Block, in the Arafura Sea.

Geo-data will be acquired using Fugro’s deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) Echo Surveyor and the company's robotic seafloor drill, Seafloor Drill 2, deployed from Indonesian support vessels.

The Abadi LNG project is based on an onshore LNG development scheme that INPEX as the operator is preparing for development in partnership with Shell. 

The project will produce a total output of natural gas (LNG equivalent) of 10.5 million tons per year and up to approximately 35,000 barrels of condensate per day.

“We are pleased to once again support INPEX, a company that understands the value provided by our Geo-data expertise,” said Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Business Line Director, Asia Pacific Region. 

“This is particularly valid for the development of the Abadi LNG project, where overcoming engineering challenges including slope stability, regional seismicity, subsea faulting, and carbonate sediments will require a collaborative and informed approach at each stage of the Geo-data acquisition, analysis and advice. Fugro looks forward to delivering a successful outcome on the Abadi LNG project.”

Energy Geoscience Seismic Survey Indonesia Geotechnical

Related Offshore News

Contract signing Trond Petter Abrahamsen Director in Framo Services LEFT Kjetel Digre Head of Operations and Field Development in Aker BP

Aker BP, Framo Pump Pact a Market Indicator
Hornsea 1 - Credit: Ørsted

Ørsted Lifts EBITDA Guidance on Hornsea 1 Sale


Trending Offshore News

The future for the oil and gas industry: electrified subsea units positioned on the seabed are set to revolutionize production. (Image: ABB)

Powering the Seabed
Equipment
Floatel Endurance in operations for Equinor at Martin Linge field - Image Credit: Floatel International

Investigation Launched After Gangway Disconnects from...
Industry News

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

New Civil Conflict in Somalia Could Hurt Offshore Projects

New Civil Conflict in Somalia Could Hurt Offshore Projects

Video

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Current News

Fugro Keeps Normand Flower CSV Busy

Fugro Keeps Normand Flower CSV Busy

NDC, Chevron Studying O&G Decommissioning Impact on Environment

NDC, Chevron Studying O&G Decommissioning Impact on Environment

Aker BP Taps Tendeka for Sand-Face Completion Equipment

Aker BP Taps Tendeka for Sand-Face Completion Equipment

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine