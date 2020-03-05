Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BW Energy Starts Oil Production from Tortue Phase 2 in Gabon

March 5, 2020

BW Adolo FPSO - Credit: BW Offshore
Oslo-listed BW Energy has started oil production from the Tortue Phase 2 field development project in the Dussafu Marin Permit offshore Gabon.

The Gamba well DTM-5H was successfully brought online as of 4 March, ahead of schedule. The second well, DTM-4H, is scheduled to come onstream in the coming week, BW Energy said Thursday.

The second phase of the Tortue development consists of four production wells, tied back to the FPSO BW Adolo. 

The DTM-4H and DTM-5H are the first of two clusters. The second cluster is currently being drilled and is scheduled to begin production by June 2020, BW Energy said.

Total production after the completion of Phase 2 is projected to be 17.3 – 21.6 kbopd gross for 2020 from six producing wells, compared with an average of 11.8 kbopd gross produced in 2019.

“Tortue Phase 2 will provide a substantial increase in production this year and we are pleased to again have executed ahead of schedule. Following the completion of Tortue Phase 2, we will seek to unlock additional reserves through a new exploration well in the Dussafu license where we so far have had 100% exploration success rate”, said Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy.

The Dussafu Marin JV consists of BW Energy (Operator, 73.5% working interest), Tullow Oil (10% working interest), Gabon Oil Company (9% working interest) and Panoro Energy (7.5% working interest).

