Bernhard Schulte Offshore Names New SOV

The new service operation vessel (SOV) of Bernhard Schulte, designed and built by Ulstein, will carry the name 'Windea Jules Verne' and work for GE Renewable Energy at the Merkur offshore wind project soon.



The vessel received its name after one of the world’s most popular adventure writers, who was born in Nantes, France, where GE’s Offshore Wind business is located.



The SOV has been designed and built by Ulstein for Bernhard Schulte Offshore. GE contracted Bernhard Schulte in July 2018 to provide an SOV for the 396MW project in Germany, after which the German company placed the order with Ulstein Verft.



Ulstein began working on the SOV in September 2019. The vessel is currently undergoing final tests at the shipyard in Norway in preparation for sea trials.



The SOV will be used by the GE operations team very soon at the Merkur Offshore wind farm where it will support the maintenance of the 66 GE Haliade 150-6MW turbines.