Ørsted Picks SGRE Turbine for 1.1GW OWP

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) said it has been selected by the Danish developer Ørsted as the preferred turbine supplier for two of its offshore wind power projects in the German North Sea totaling 1.142 GW.



At both the 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 and the 242 MW Gode Wind 3 sites, Siemens Gamesa will deploy its new SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine. A five-year service and maintenance agreement is included in the preferred supplier award.



According to a statement, the award is subject to certain conditions including Ørsted’s final investment decision, which itself is subject to the projects receiving final grid dates and final consents from German authorities. The Borkum Riffgrund 3 project will be the largest offshore project in Germany to date.



“In this new decade, we need to translate social and political ambition into tangible action and change. As a global leader in renewable energy, we are committed to helping move Germany towards a competitive decarbonization thanks to the implementation of our most advanced technologies,” stated Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.



Andreas added: “We are glad to do so together with global market leader Ørsted, and to deploy our new Direct Drive offshore turbine with a 200-meter rotor at the same time.”



”Driving innovation is at the core of Ørsted’s DNA, and we look forward to once again introducing new turbine technology to the market. Subject to our final investment decision, we will install the new turbine on two German projects including Borkum Riffgrund 3, which will be the biggest offshore wind power plant yet in German waters, adding to the more than 1.3 GW offshore wind we have already installed in Germany. The increasingly larger turbines and projects have been key drivers in making offshore wind cheaper than newly-built, fossil-based power generation,” said Martin Neubert, Executive Vice President and CEO of Ørsted Offshore.



“Electrification through renewable energy is the fastest and most cost-efficient way to achieve the decarbonization of Europe needed to fight global warming, and we’re proud of contributing to Germany’s transition to renewable energy,” he added.



The final number of turbines for both projects remains to be determined. Ørsted expects the installation of Gode Wind 3 to begin in 2023, with commissioning being completed in 2024. The installation of Borkum Riffgrund 3 is expected to begin 2024, with commissioning being completed in 2025.



Over 1,000 Siemens Gamesa Direct Drive offshore wind turbines have been installed in all major offshore wind markets globally. They include the UK, Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Taiwan, among others.