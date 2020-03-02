Shell Extends Safe Zephyrus Contract

Semi-submersible accommodation specialist Prosafe and oil major Shell have agreed on a contract extension for one of Prosafe's units for operations in the UK North Sea.



The European offshore accommodation support company said in a press note that it had agreed with Shell to amend the original June 1, 2020, start date of the Safe Zephyrus at the Shearwater platform to May 2, 2020, by extending the contract by 30 days.



Safe Zephyrus is a DP3 semi-submersible Autonomous Surface Vehicle (ASV). With beds for 450 persons, in single man cabins, the vessel is designed for worldwide operations in the harshest offshore environments.



It had completed its contract for BP at Clair Ridge in the West of Shetland on October 15, 2019, and it has been in lay-up ever since.



Last month, Prosafe and Floatel International mutually decided to discontinue the merger process due to financial uncertainty and process risk.