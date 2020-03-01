Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Greek Forges Floating Alliance

March 1, 2020

Image: Chalkis Shipyards
Image: Chalkis Shipyards

The provider of ship drydocking, repair and refit services in Greece Chalkis Shipyards S.A. has formed a collaboration with National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), the Hellenic Center for Marine Research (HCMR).

The “WIndfloat.gr – Innovative Design of Floating Wind Plants for the Greek Seas” project seeks to exploit the wind potential of the Greek seas.

WIndfloat.Gr seeks to exploit the wind potential of the Greek seas with the objective of significantly increasing the penetration of Renewable Energy Sources in Energy Production, thus helping the country achieve its ‘Green Energy” goals.

Specifically, the project concerns the development of offshore wind farms across a 6-mile zone on the Aegean.

The research focuses on the optimal design of floating wind turbines and wind parks adapted to the conditions of the Greek Seas in an interdisciplinary (MDO = Multi-Disciplinary-Optimization design) framework with the introduction of a number of innovations.

