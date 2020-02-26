Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Global Marine Taps IHC for Normand Clipper Cable Lay Spread

February 26, 2020

Credit: Royal IHC
Credit: Royal IHC

Dutch offshore equipment and vessel builder Royal IHC has secured a contract with Global Marine Group to design and delivery of an integrated power cable lay spread.

The equipment will be installed on its newly chartered vessel, Normand Clipper, which Global Marine has chartered from Solstad Offshore.

The spread to be supplied by Royal IHC is optimized for inter-array cable lay and includes a patented quadrant handling system for second-end deployment operations, Royal IHC said.

The equipment also includes IHC’s 15Te break-back tensioners and an overarching control system.

"This integrates the control of the carousel, tensioners and quadrant handling system, which will enhance efficiency by reducing the required number of operators,"  the Dutch company explained Tuesday.





 
(Photo: Global Offshore)

Furthermore, the modular design of the spread enables rapid mobilization and demobilization.

"This allows for greater versatility with regard to the type of contracts the vessel can carry out, ensuring flexibility for future operations. Together with KCI, its independent engineering subsidiary, IHC will provide the equipment within an accelerated delivery period. The tensioners will be provided on a long-term charter agreement from IHC’s base in Newcastle," Royal IHC said.

The vessel is expected to enter services in the first quarter of 2020. 

Martyn Drye, Director of Engineering Director at Global Marine Group said: "This is a significant new asset for our Global Offshore business, allowing us to increase our capability and capacity to deliver well-engineered solutions for our customers. Royal IHC is the ideal partner to deliver the cable array deck spread, with their unique ability to supply new and existing equipment as a turnkey package in a short timescale. 

The fully integrated control system, with active heave compensation, ensures that we will maximize our installation capability and protect our customer cables effectively.”

Technology Vessels Offshore Energy Engineering Subsea Europe Hardware The Netherlands

Related Offshore News

Bernard Looney, BP CEO - Image by BP

BP Leaves Trade Groups over Climate 'Misalignment'
Credit: Saipem

Saipem in Saudi JV Push


Trending Offshore News

Image by panaramka - AdobeStock

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy
Arctic Operations
Great Australian Bight - Image by Matin - AdobeStock

Equinor Dumps Great Australian Bight Oil Drilling
Environmental

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Iran to Boost Gas Output Capacity with New Offshore Platform

Iran to Boost Gas Output Capacity with New Offshore Platform

Global Marine Taps IHC for Normand Clipper Cable Lay Spread

Global Marine Taps IHC for Normand Clipper Cable Lay Spread

Saipem in Saudi JV Push

Saipem in Saudi JV Push

Lebanon Set to Spud Its First Offshore Well

Lebanon Set to Spud Its First Offshore Well

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine