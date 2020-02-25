Fussey Engineering Backs Hornsea 2

Siemens Energy has selected UK-based Fussey Engineering to supply and install steel framework and cladding at the National Grid 400kV substation site adjacent to the Hornsea Two offshore wind project.



The steelworks, which will involve the construction of an annex building adjoining the National Grid substation, includes around 30 tonnes of locally sourced steel.



With headquarters located less than a mile away from the new onshore substation in Lincolnshire, Fussey Engineering have worked all over the country, supplying a plethora of projects with steel fabrication.



Michael Fussey, Director of Fussey Engineering said: “Here at Fussey Engineering we are proud to be involved in this small part in creating what is to be the largest offshore wind farm in the world. As a company we have been working for Siemens and their clients nationwide for almost 20 years, it is a pleasant change for all members of our team to have been awarded this prestigious project just 1 mile away from our head office.”



Construction of the building annex is anticipated to complete on the 1st April once complete, it will house the switchgear to control the feed in to the national grid.



Supplying the needs for National Grid is principal contractor Siemens Energy, who awarded the tendering works to Fussey Engineering.



Senior Project Engineer for Siemens Energy UK, Lee Laffey said: “Not only was there a logistical advantage of having the Steel Framework supplier so close to the site works with regards to carbon emissions, the expertise provided by Fussey’s and their proven track record in providing a quality product together with a qualified workforce able to work within the constraints of a live electrical substation made this a double win for Siemens.”



Jason Curtis, Senior Project Manager for Ørsted’s Hornsea Two said: “Ørsted are not only committed to making a positive impact on the global climate crisis but are also keen to support local companies where we can and in turn, support people from the region in their employment.



“Fussey Engineering are a well-known name in the area and by working together on this project, all parties involved will benefit the local economy and business community,” Jason added.



Once complete; the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm will have the capacity to generate 1.4GW of clean electricity and will be able to supply over 1.3 million homes with green power.