Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Global Offshore Wind Capacity Reaches 27GW

February 20, 2020

Image: World Forum Offshore Wind
Image: World Forum Offshore Wind

A record 5.2GW of fully operational offshore wind capacity was commissioned in 2019 which took the global cumulative offshore wind capacity to 27,213MW — a 23% increase from the capacity online at the end of 2018.

According to a report from World Forum Offshore Wind (WFO), in total, 16 new wind farms — defined as having two or more turbines — in China, the UK, Germany, Denmark, Belgium and Taiwan entered operation last year.

The U.K. still has the most offshore wind capacity in operation, boasting over 9.7 GW of installed capacity. It is followed by Germany (7,498MW), China (4,906MW), Denmark (1,738MW) and Belgium (1,557MW).

WFO expects China to become the world’s largest offshore wind market during the 2020s.

There are currently 23 wind farms with a combined capacity of 6,989MW under construction with at least one foundation installed.

China (3,662MW) leads the way, ahead of the Netherlands (1,484MW), the UK (714MW) and Denmark (605MW). Construction of offshore wind farms is also underway in Germany, Belgium, South Korea, and Portugal.

The continuous offshore wind growth path implemented by the Dutch government makes The Netherlands the second largest market for offshore wind projects under construction with 1.5 GW.

Floating offshore wind is also making significant progress. Announcements for two large-scale floating projects in South Korea brought the total floating offshore wind development pipeline to around 1GW.

With four floating offshore wind projects under development in the Atlantic Ocean as well as Mediterranean Sea France is the front runner in this new market, WFO said.

Wind Power Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Image: Excelerate Energy L.P.

Excelerate to Manage FSRUs In-house
Equinor has been using fiber optics on its Johan Sverdrup and is planning to use it on Martin Linge wells. (Photo: Equinor)

Shedding (Fiber) Light on Wells


Trending Offshore News

Stena Icemax - Image by Iulian Hirlea / MarineTraffic

Deepwater Drillship Rates Rising
Drilling
EMGS' Atlantic Guardian vessel deployed in Mexico - Image by SteKrueBe - Shared under CC BY-SA 3.0 license

EMGS Looking at Options After Pemex Says No More Work to...
Vessels

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Valaris Posts $216M Loss. Expects More Losses in 2020

Valaris Posts $216M Loss. Expects More Losses in 2020

COPL Borrows Cash from CEO

COPL Borrows Cash from CEO

Worley Bags Mozambique LNG Work with Total

Worley Bags Mozambique LNG Work with Total

Shell Working on FID for Mars Pipeline System Expansion

Shell Working on FID for Mars Pipeline System Expansion

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine