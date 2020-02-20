DNV GL, MSC Team-Up to Speed Up Offshore Engineering Projects

Global classification society and digital solutions provider DNV GL has teamed up with MSC, a provider of Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) simulation software and services, to improve the productivity of engineers working on maritime and offshore engineering projects.

The team-up is set to increase the productivity of engineers using DNV GL’s Sesam design and simulation software for maritime and offshore engineering.

MSC and DNV GL have partnered to connect Sesam workflows with MSC Apex so that Sesam users can streamline common tasks and become more productive.

"The new partnership connects legacy DNV GL workflow Sesam with MSC Apex, a cutting-edge virtual design platform, which will reduce the time it takes to process the virtual designs of large ship and floating offshore energy platforms from several weeks to just days," a statement released on Thursday reads.

Under the partnership, DNV GL will resell MSC Apex as a translator from CAD to CAE, that offers customers the potential to reduce current design and verification processes by weeks.

"Ships and offshore floating structures are designed using many CAD tools, producing data that can require intensive manual conversion and rectification before a strength assessment can be performed. Using MSC Apex, complete structures can be imported directly from 2D or 3D Computer-Aided Design (CAD) tools such as CATIA, AutoCAD, NX, Intergraph Smart 3D and open file standards," the two companies said in a statement.

According to the statement, engineers can rapidly finalize the finite element model using contextual tools and scripts that automate repetitive pre-processing tasks for strength assessment in Sesam.

Elling Rishoff, Head of Software Ecosystems at DNV GL - Digital Solutions, said: "Through our partnership with MSC, we are providing users with a modern work environment that any engineer can learn, and where experienced Sesam users can enjoy significant productivity gains using the smart features and workflows in MSC Apex."

John Janevic, COO, MSC Software commented: "We have collaborated with DNV GL for many years to help our customers engineer better floating structures by offering them optimized tools. We’re now taking a big step forward with our new strategic partnership. MSC Apex will greatly enhance the productivity of Sesam workflows from design to validation."



