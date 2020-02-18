Kongsberg, Zero Join Forces for Renewables

International marine technology group Kongsberg Gruppen and Zero environmental foundation signed a three-year collaboration agreement.



The main intentions of the collaboration are to create increased momentum in the shift to renewable and emission-free solutions.



Together, we will work to make Norway an important global test arena for the development and realization of new zero-emission solutions for all types of ships, and to spread these solutions internationally.



The collaboration will also work to develop electricity and hydrogen infrastructure for emissions-free shipping. Through the partnership, the companies also want to motivate shipowners and merchants to use renewable and emission-free solutions, promote digitization and autonomous shipping solutions and create good framework conditions for emission-free maritime solutions through active information work.



"Kongsberg believes technology is an important part of the solution to today's climate challenges. We have a long tradition of developing high-tech products and solutions that upholds to be at the forefront internationally. Our strength is to put together a broad competence environment around products, technologies or market needs," said a press release.



Today Kongsberg delivers, among other things, hybrid energy solutions that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enable vessels to operate more efficiently at lower fuel consumption, it said.



"Our digital solutions such as Vessel Insight and Dynamic Digital Twin contribute to more efficient operation of vessels and installations within oil and gas. Yara Birkeland will be the world's first autonomous zero-emission vessel to replace 40,000 truck trips a year when put into operation," the company said.



“We look forward to a close and good cooperation with the environmental foundation Zero in the years to come. Together we can make an important difference in working towards a zero-emission society”, says Even Aas, Director of Communications, Public Affairs and sustainability at Kongsberg.



A green shift in shipping means significant market opportunities for Kongsberg. Kongsberg has the technical expertise that enables renewable and emission-free solutions in the maritime industry. Zero's goal is to drive zero-emission solutions at the expense of solutions that produce emissions.



“Zero is very pleased to have Kongsberg as its main partner. Norway can take a position as supplier and early market for emission-free maritime solutions the world depends on, and we look forward to working with one of Norway's leading technology suppliers in this field. We believe that together we can accelerate the transition to emission-free and renewable solutions in the maritime sector”, says Marius Holm, general manager of Zero.



