Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS, Cognite Partner on Seismic Surveying

February 18, 2020

(Photo: PGS)
(Photo: PGS)

Marine geophysical firm PGS and artificial intelligence (AI) software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Cognite are teaming up in an effort to make seismic survey vessels work better, faster and more efficiently.

Venturing into a new area of the energy sector, Cognite has launched a digitalization project with Norway’s PGS, a leader in subsurface seismic imaging, to optimize its fleet’s performance, energy consumption and maintenance. PGS provides seismic images and 3D data describing the subsurface beneath the ocean floor, which oil companies rely on to find oil and gas reserves worldwide.

To operate this physically and technologically complex work in ways that improve upon both data-driven insights and efficiency, PGS and Cognite have launched two digitalization work streams aimed to strengthen PGS’s fleet performance. These include refining approaches to optimize fuel consumption and reduce the cost of maintenance by actively monitoring equipment via contextualized data.

“As part of our digital transformation journey we are partnering with Cognite in order to extract the full value of our vessel operations and their assets. The use of data to drive decision making will be key in this process,” said Rob Adams, EVP Operations in PGS.

Both work streams will leverage Cognite Data Fusion’s core technology to extract data from different source systems, making different types of data related to one piece of equipment easily accessible within a single interface. Cognite Data Fusion is a software package that integrates seamlessly with existing IT/OT infrastructures and liberates a wide variety of industrial data from siloed source systems.

Technology Vessels Geoscience Industry News Software Automation Siesmic Vessel

Related Offshore News

Taqa's Tern platform .- Image source: Taqa

North Sea Oil Worker Tests Negative for Coronavirus
© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

Where Next for Exploration in Asia Pacific?


Trending Offshore News

PFLNG Dua sailaway ceremony - Image by Petronas

Petronas' 2nd FLNG Sets Sail for Malaysian Offshore Field
Energy
For illustration only; Valaris 120 at J-Area - Image by; Capt Nicholas McIntyre MNM - Marine Traffic

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig
North Sea

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Geoprovider Releases Western Barents Sea Data

Geoprovider Releases Western Barents Sea Data

CGG Officially Exits Seismic Data Biz

CGG Officially Exits Seismic Data Biz

JFMS Bags Contract at East Anglia ONE

JFMS Bags Contract at East Anglia ONE

Canada Funds Refinance German OWF

Canada Funds Refinance German OWF

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine