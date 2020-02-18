Eddyfi/NDT Buys Norway's Halfwave

Eddyfi/ND, on non-destructive testing specialistd+ providing services for energy, mining, transportation industries announced today the acquisition of the subsea inspection company Halfwave, headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Halfwave is the owner of the proprietary Acoustic Resonance Technology (ART), an ultrasound-based technique which allows high-precision measurements in imperfect conditions and without the need for liquid couplant.

The company is currently active worldwide in the field of Subsea inspection and Pipeline inline inspection (ILI). The company has over 70 employees and additional offices in Oslo, Norway, and Houston, USA.

Martin Theriault, CEO of Eddyfi/NDT, says: “We are first and foremost an NDT [Non-Destructive Testing] technology company. The uniqueness and proprietary nature of the ART technique was an opportunity we could not miss.

"This acquisition is very synergetic for our group, impacting all 3 of our business units. Eddyfi Technologies will benefit from leveraging a new modality to create a multitude of new applications. TSC Subsea will add a second, highly differentiated modality to its offering. NDT Global will officially enter the in-service gas pipeline segment and present a competitive alternative to EMAT insofar as SCC crack detection. All in all, the transaction reinforces Eddyfi/NDT’s positioning as a high-end, high-performance solutions provider agnostic to any particular modality.”

Halfwave Subsea to Merge with TSC Subsea

Eddyfi/NTD said that Halfwave Subsea would merge with TSC Subsea, and the two units will mutually benefit from larger scale and market access.

Halfwave AS, the ILI entity, will kick off its integration with NDT Global at the PPIM Conference in Houston.

"The initial focus will be on creating rapid sales synergies. NDT Global’s operational know-how, experience and footprint will improve the robustness of ART inspection service. The integration process is expected to be finalized during the course of 2020. This will allow the Halfwave team to remain focused on continuing to develop the science for onshore metal thickness applications, as well as crack inspection," Eddyfi/NTD said.

Eddyfi/NTD said that Halfwave was acquired from its main shareholders – EV Private Equity, Shell Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures and DNVGL – in addition to key employee shareholders.

Halfwave´s Chairman and Senior Partner at EV Private Equity, Einar Gamman, observed: “It was very important for the shareholders to find a buyer that could continue perfecting the ART technique and accelerate its global adoption. Following a competitive process, we found there was no better entity than Eddyfi/NDT to deliver the most prosperous future for the ART offering. I want to thank the staff of Halfwave, who have, since our initial investment in 2012, developed and commercialized a set of disruptive asset integrity inspection techniques and as such I am proud that we are positively contributing to the important global targets of safer operations of, and reduced emissions from, the up & midstream hydrocarbon industry.”

CEO of Halfwave, Paul S Cooper, adds: “It has been a great journey growing and developing the ART NDT platform into unique market-leading pipeline and subsea inspection applications. The combination of a talented Halfwave team, forward-looking clients and unwavering support from our owners has provided an unstoppable recipe for success. Eddyfi/NDT’s impressive complementary technology portfolio, technology focus and global footprint provides the perfect vehicle for ART to realize its full potential in the market. We are very excited at becoming part of the Eddyfi/NDT team.”



