Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ALP to Tow Giant Coral Sul FLNG from S. Korea to Mozambique

February 17, 2020

Artist's impression of the Coral Sul FLNG - Image by ALP
Artist's impression of the Coral Sul FLNG - Image by ALP

Dutch ocean-towing company ALP will tow Eni's giant FLNG vessel Coral Sul (South) from South Korea to Mozambique, and will also assist with the mooring operations once on location.

ALP on Monday said that TechnipFMC and JGC had contracted it to provide a spread of five vessels related to the towing and positioning of the 432m long and 66m wide Coral South FLNG unit

Three of ALP’s 300ts Bollard Pull ALP FUTURE class vessels will tow the FLNG unit from South Korea to offshore Mozambique.

Once at the location, the three ALP vessels will be joined by two more vessels from the ALP 19,000 BHP fleet. 

Together, the vessels will keep the FLNG unit accurately in position, while a mooring vessel connects the pre-laid mooring chains to the FLNG. On completion of the mooring operation, two of the five ALP-vessels will continue to support further operations on site.

Related: Eni's Coral Sul FLNG hull launched

Arjan van de Merwe, Project Manager of ALP said: "ALP is very proud to have been selected for this project. It is the first deepwater FLNG built to date and it is the first floating production plant to be installed in Mozambique and on all African East Coast."

The hull for the Coral Sul FLNG was launched last month at Samsung's Geoje yard in South Korea.

Once completed the FLNG unit will be deployed over Eni's Coral reservoir in Area 4 offshore Mozambique and will be used to produce 450 billion cubic meters of gas found at the reservoir.

Eni said Tuesday that the launch marked the timely progress of the project, "which exceeds 60% completion and is in line with production start-up by 2022."

Vessels Production Asia Floating Production Africa FLNG

Related Offshore News

Image: Rystad Energy

Oil Firms to Spend $53Bn at Stabroek Block
© Parilov / Adobe Stock

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas


Trending Offshore News

Eni Logo - Image by Claudio Divizia - AdobeStock

Eni Strikes Oil Offshore Mexico
Drilling
© Parilov / Adobe Stock

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas
Vessels

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

UPS Wins Northern Endeavour Contract

UPS Wins Northern Endeavour Contract

Vroon, Jisco Extend Nautical Aisya AWB Partnership

Vroon, Jisco Extend Nautical Aisya AWB Partnership

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig

ALP to Tow Giant Coral Sul FLNG from S. Korea to Mozambique

ALP to Tow Giant Coral Sul FLNG from S. Korea to Mozambique

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine