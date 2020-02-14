Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Endur Energy Solutions Goes Bankrupt

February 14, 2020

Illustration by Vitalii Vodolazskyi - AdobeStock
Illustration by Vitalii Vodolazskyi - AdobeStock

Stavanger-based offshore services provider Endur Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of Endur, will file for bankruptcy, on the back of weak results.

The parent company Endur in the fourth quarter of 2019 reported a total turnover of NOK 122 million and a negative operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of NOK 11 million.

"The weak quarterly figure is related to the company Endúr Energy Solutions, which alone recorded a loss of NOK 15 million in the fourth quarter. The board of directors of this company decided yesterday to resolve a petition for bankruptcy,” Endur said Friday.

Endur Energy Solutions provides maintenance, modification, construction, installation, fabrication and conversion of oil and gas installations both onshore and offshore sectors.

CEO Hans Petter Eikeland said he strongly regretted the situation with the offshore maintenance and modification company.

“Endur Energy Solutions AS joined the group one year ago, and had several framework agreements related to maintenance and modification assignments in the offshore market. 

"Unfortunately, one has failed to materialize these framework agreements to provide satisfactory activity and profitable operation. Nor has the company succeeded in acquiring new assignments of importance from either the on- or offshore market during this year. All in all, this has imposed a burden on the company that no longer defends the basis for continued operations”, says Eikeland

He said: "This company has over time focused on alternative structural and financial solutions that could provide a positive operation in the company, but without success. Significant deterioration in operating results during the fourth quarter has made this work very challenging."

He said: "In addition, the new corporate management that took office in November 2019 considers the value of the company’s order reserves to be significantly lower than estimated by the previous management. In sum, the basis for further operations was not found to be in place”, says Eikeland.

The bankruptcy in the subsidiary Endúr Energy Solutions AS means that Energi Industrier AS and Energy PMAE AS, both subsidiaries of Endúr Energy Solutions AS, will dissolve from the group. 

In total, this will give a significant loss of revenue in the Group’s Energy segment, Endur said. The other two segments in the Group, Maritime and Akva, will not be affected by the bankruptcy, Endur added.


People & Company News Engineering Industry News Norway Europe Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

Arist impression of the Sangomar FPSO - Image by Woodside

Woodside Wins Senegal Case
Jersey Oil and Gas licence map overview - Map by Jersey Oil and Gas

Electrification Plan for Greater Buchan


Trending Offshore News

Illustration; Two of Global Maritime designs - the jackup accommodation vessel "Haven" and the semi-submersible vessel "Cosl Pioneer" - Image: Global Maritime

Norway: 20 Suppliers Bundled into New Company
People & Company News
Eastern Trough Area Project - Image source: BP

BP, Shell, Total Want to Power UKCS Platforms from Norway
Engineering

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

Election Dispute Could Impact Lake Malawi O&G Exploration Efforts

Election Dispute Could Impact Lake Malawi O&G Exploration Efforts

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Endur Energy Solutions Goes Bankrupt

Endur Energy Solutions Goes Bankrupt

Norway: Oil Regulator Recovers Swindled Cash

Norway: Oil Regulator Recovers Swindled Cash

'Good Progress' with Liberator, Serenity Farmout, i3 Says

'Good Progress' with Liberator, Serenity Farmout, i3 Says

CNOOC, Oz LNG Player Ratings Unaffected by Force Majeure

CNOOC, Oz LNG Player Ratings Unaffected by Force Majeure

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine