Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UKCS Mediation Pilot Launched

February 10, 2020

Image: Oil and Gas Authority
Image: Oil and Gas Authority

UK oil and gas industry regulator Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has revealed that it has launched a year-long UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) “mediation pilot”.

According to the OGA, the pilot aims to test the extent to which mediation can resolve certain disputes between oil and gas licensees, operators and infrastructure owners in the UKCS.


The OGA has found that disputes have generally arisen due to entrenched licensee behaviors or communication breakdowns. They can be costly and time consuming for the companies involved, as well as threatening the delivery of MER UK.

While the OGA has a number of formal powers which can be used to resolve disputes, some matters could be better addressed by the parties themselves through mediation. Mediation is conducted by a neutral third party (unconnected to the dispute) who, unlike a judge in a court case, does not make a decision about the dispute but acts as a conduit between the parties, facilitating discussion, summarizing arguments and highlighting areas of agreement and disagreement.  

The aim of mediation is to encourage parties themselves to resolve the dispute, rather than a decision being handed down to them by a judge (or indeed the OGA). This resolution could be done over a relatively quick time period, otherwise the dispute could continue for many months (and even years).  

As part of this pilot, if the parties agree to mediate, the OGA intends to refer them to the Center for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR), an experienced third-party service provider who will facilitate the mediation.  

If after the mediation, the parties still remain in dispute, then the OGA may, either at the request of one of the parties or on its own initiative, resolve the dispute using its formal dispute resolution powers.  

Legal Oil Gas Regulation

Related Offshore News

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered
© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

Floating Production Rebound Continues


Trending Offshore News

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered
Shipbuilding
COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

ConocoPhillips Keeps Bristow Helicopters Busy at Ekofisk

ConocoPhillips Keeps Bristow Helicopters Busy at Ekofisk

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Favorable Ruling for Petrobras in Sete Rig Case

Favorable Ruling for Petrobras in Sete Rig Case

Rystad Slashes Oil Demand Forecast on Coronavirus Impact

Rystad Slashes Oil Demand Forecast on Coronavirus Impact

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine